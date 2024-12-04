Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,628.50. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ATGE opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adtalem Global Education

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.