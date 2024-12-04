AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.20% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWUS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.