Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AIPUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on February 21st

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1598 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.35.
