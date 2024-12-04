Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AIPUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on February 21st

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1598 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

