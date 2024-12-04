Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.48 and last traded at $104.51. 439,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,000,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

