Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00056306 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,294,181,646 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

