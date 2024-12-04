Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amdocs by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 402.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 124,122 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amdocs by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 457,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 62,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

