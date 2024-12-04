American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Zacks reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,191,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,382. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $26.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.