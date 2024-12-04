American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 2,070,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,504,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

