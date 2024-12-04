AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 152.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,640,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.04.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,595. This trade represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

