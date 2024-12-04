Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $30.09

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,634. The trade was a 6.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,957.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -156.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

