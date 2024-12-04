Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Price Target at $60.67

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Tyson Foods news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $8,255,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 639.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

