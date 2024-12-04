Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 835,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,329. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

