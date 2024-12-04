Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.15 and last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 226142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

