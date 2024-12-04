ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Price Hits $2.12

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $198.79 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,597.07 or 0.99999980 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,322.96 or 0.99713247 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,907,932 tokens. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 96,399,026.47771649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.963371 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,030,969.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

