Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOUS remained flat at $4.93 during trading on Tuesday. 671,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $547.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.