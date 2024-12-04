Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182,467 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,470,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $269,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,025.46. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Min-Chu (Mike) Chen sold 9,790 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $391,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,160. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,037. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 2.5 %

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.37.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

