Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.01. 5,245,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 15,193,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTM. Raymond James downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.14 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

