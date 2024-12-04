Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Up 7.3% in November

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AACT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 125,060 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $5,335,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 627.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,509,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

AACT stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $11.00.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.