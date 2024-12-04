Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.97 and last traded at $107.04, with a volume of 424644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $96.25 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 price target (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.74 and its 200 day moving average is $358.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 730,400 shares in the company, valued at $58,665,728. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $765,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,957,783.92. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,432 shares of company stock worth $27,997,541. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

