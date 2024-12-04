Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Unveils Innovative Package Theft Prevention Feature in RADCam for Enhanced Residential Security

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. made an announcement on December 3, 2024, regarding the launch of a groundbreaking feature by its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices Residential, Inc. (RAD-R). The new feature, named ‘Package Theft Prevention’, has been integrated into RADCam, a residential security camera, to enhance security measures for homeowners.

The Package Theft Prevention feature aims to address the issue of unauthorized package removal, a common concern among homeowners. By leveraging advanced technology, RADCam now offers real-time monitoring and immediate deterrence capabilities when it detects suspicious activity around delivered packages. This proactive approach sets RADCam apart as the first residential security camera to provide such a comprehensive theft prevention solution.

RADCam’s Package Theft Prevention feature includes a range of functionalities designed to empower homeowners with greater control over their package security. These features include issuing real-time warnings to intruders, activating audible alarms upon unauthorized package removal, and enabling homeowners to authorize package handling through voice commands or the RADCam app.

Powered by Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ proprietary AIR™ (Autonomous Intelligent Response) technology, RADCam combines preventive and post-incident tools to ensure efficient monitoring and response to potential threats. This feature allows for event capture, quick identification of suspects, and escalated notifications to authorities in certain situations.

Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD-R, emphasized the significance of the Package Theft Prevention feature in addressing the challenges faced by homeowners, particularly during peak seasons like the holidays. The feature is expected to provide a proactive and intelligent security solution, offering peace of mind to homeowners concerned about package theft.

Package theft, often carried out by “porch pirates,” remains a prevalent issue in the United States, with millions of packages being stolen annually, resulting in significant financial losses. RADCam’s advanced security measures aim to mitigate these risks and enhance the overall security posture for residential properties.

RADCam’s Cyber Sale, which offers exclusive discounts on units, is currently ongoing and presents an opportunity for consumers to invest in advanced residential security solutions. To learn more about the RADCam Cyber Sale and the innovative features offered, interested individuals can visit www.radcam.ai.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions is committed to delivering cutting-edge AI-based solutions that empower organizations across various industries. Through its range of robotic products, including RAD, RAD-R, RAD-M, and RAD-G, the company aims to streamline operations, enhance security, and drive business growth. AITX’s innovative technology is tailored to meet the evolving security needs of enterprises, government entities, transportation networks, and other sectors.

