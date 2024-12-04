Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $212.12 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.