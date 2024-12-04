Ascent Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KCE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.60. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $149.66.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.