Ascent Group LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.92.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,586. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $274.34 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.72 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.88. The firm has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

