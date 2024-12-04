Ascent Group LLC Purchases 21 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,258.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,340.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $950.93 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

