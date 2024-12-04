Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 745,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,382.00 and a beta of 2.12. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 11.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $95,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

