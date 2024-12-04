Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned 0.19% of Aspira Women’s Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

