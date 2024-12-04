Atom Investors LP Buys New Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,842.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Five Below by 33.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Five Below by 26.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 134.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

