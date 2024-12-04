Atom Investors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $114,722,000 after buying an additional 327,684 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 92,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

