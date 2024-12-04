Atom Investors LP Decreases Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Atom Investors LP lowered its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,722 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.10% of ACM Research worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 50,356 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 94.9% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 127,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 62,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ACM Research by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,310,000 after buying an additional 683,361 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 530.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,073,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,454.48. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,255,859.14. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,244,016 shares of company stock worth $26,939,953 over the last three months. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM Research Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $933.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.48. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

