Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2208 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

ATVDY stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

