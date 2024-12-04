Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2208 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance
ATVDY stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.55.
