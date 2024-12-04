ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATS shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$63.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cormark lowered their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
