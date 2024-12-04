Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Down 6.3% in November

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 54,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $38,415.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,591.08. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

