Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 813,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,316 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,716.25. This trade represents a 67.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.86. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

