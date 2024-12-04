Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,538 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $423,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,861,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,643,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,189,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,087,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 913,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $248,385,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

ADSK stock opened at $298.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

