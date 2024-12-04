Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 10% – What’s Next?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 505,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 207,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$22.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

