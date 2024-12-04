B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OPI

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.17. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $120.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.93 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,874 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -8.89%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.