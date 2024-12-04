Bamco Inc. NY Has $342,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,553 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

