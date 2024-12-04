Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 4,324 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,953.50. This trade represents a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. This represents a 22.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

RHP stock opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.15%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

