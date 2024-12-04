Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,539,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,347,000 after buying an additional 895,884 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,215,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,003 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,341,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,499,000 after acquiring an additional 601,211 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,042,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 23.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,260,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,197 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 61,976,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,269,682 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BAC opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

