Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.7 %
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
