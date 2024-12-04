Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 74,624 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

