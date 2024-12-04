Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 282,728 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 13,948.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,755 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

