Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 107,355 T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 107,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCHP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 191,612 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,056,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,522,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $675.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $42.78.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

