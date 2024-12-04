Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 128.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,858 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

