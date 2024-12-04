Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 311,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.64.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $412.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.72. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $226.18 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

