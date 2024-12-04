BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from BEO Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEOB opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. BEO Bancorp has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

