BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from BEO Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.
BEO Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BEOB opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. BEO Bancorp has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $78.00.
About BEO Bancorp
