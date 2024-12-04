BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Up 6.4% in November

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

