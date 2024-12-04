BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Up 6.4% in November

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
BHP opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
