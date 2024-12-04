BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $138.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.67.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
