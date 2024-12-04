Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock Position Lifted by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,285 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after buying an additional 8,138,475 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,749,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,115,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $32,387,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 69.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,114,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 423.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

