Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Blue Prism Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

About Blue Prism Group

Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.

